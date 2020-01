Monday, 6 January 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Every year the Eurasia Group, a political risk consulting firm, ranks the top 10 geopolitical risks we're likely to see. For the first time, in 2020, a U.S. domestic issue tops the list, outranking Iran, Turkey and Latin America. Ian Bremmer, the president and founder of the Eurasia Group, joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss why.