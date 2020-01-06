'The government has forced students and officials to attend'

You Might Like

Tweets about this Wyliekat MSNBC Anchor Katy Tur Wowed By ‘Stunning’ Crowds In Iran, Where Authorities Reportedly Forced Attendance… https://t.co/7mIDYaAQFg 6 days ago Dan O'Brien RT @DailyCaller: MSNBC Anchor Katy Tur Wowed By ‘Stunning’ Crowds In Iran, Where Authorities Reportedly Forced Attendance. https://t.co/kbU… 6 days ago NAKED TRADING RT @6549lmartin: MSNBC Anchor Katy Tur Wowed By ‘Stunning’ Crowds In Iran, Where Authorities Reportedly Forced Attendance - Conservative Da… 1 week ago I ❤️ Lucie RT @CDNnow: #MSNBC Anchor Katy Tur Wowed By ‘Stunning’ Crowds In Iran, Where Authorities Reportedly Forced Attendance MSNBC anchor Katy T… 1 week ago Leah RT @JewhadiTM: MSNBC Anchor @KatyTurNBC Wowed By ‘Stunning’ Crowds In Iran, Where Authorities Reportedly Forced Attendance https://t.co/z2a… 1 week ago Santa's Tavern It's amazing the crowds you can gather if the alternative is being shot... ----- MSNBC Anchor Katy Tur Wowed By ‘St… https://t.co/ZlkFu6aLSO 1 week ago Cult45 RT @GeorgeMurrayJr1: MSNBC Anchor Katy Tur Wowed By ‘Stunning’ Crowds In Iran, Where Authorities Reportedly Forced Attendance https://t.c… 1 week ago Rich Mitchell #MSNBC Anchor Katy Tur Wowed By ‘Stunning’ Crowds In Iran, Where Authorities Reportedly Forced Attendance MSNBC a… https://t.co/587jP7phmB 1 week ago