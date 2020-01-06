Handbaglvr RT @6News: Two Mississippi men face felony charges after police said they used glue to attach winning numbers to a lottery ticket in an att… 7 minutes ago Texoma's Homepage Two Mississippi men face felony charges after police said they used glue to attach winning numbers to a lottery tic… https://t.co/iPHfH0lREH 9 minutes ago WATE 6 On Your Side Two Mississippi men face felony charges after police said they used glue to attach winning numbers to a lottery tic… https://t.co/eRpAq67sdB 15 minutes ago Big 2 News KMID Mississippi duo tried cashing lottery ticket after gluing on winning numbers, police say https://t.co/LkiDFkeWuo 15 minutes ago BANE KIFFIN RT @KLFY: Two Mississippi men face felony charges after police said they used glue to attach winning numbers to a lottery ticket in an atte… 51 minutes ago KLFY NEWS 10 Two Mississippi men face felony charges after police said they used glue to attach winning numbers to a lottery tic… https://t.co/djYXPNynOQ 53 minutes ago The Daily Payoff Mississippi men tried cashing in lottery ticket after gluing on the winning numbers, officials say https://t.co/MYZi3wMEJ9 2 hours ago The Gossip Page Men glue winning numbers onto losing Mississippi lottery ticket, police say - https://t.co/qQFxpzrLBm: * Men glue w… https://t.co/xxedpOZ2uc 2 hours ago