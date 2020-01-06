Global  

Mississippi men tried cashing in lottery ticket after gluing on the winning numbers, officials say

FOXNews.com Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Two men in Mississippi wanted to claim a $100,000 lottery prizes so bad, they glued the winning numbers onto a losing ticket, authorities said. 
News video: MS Men Arrested Over Counterfeit $100,000 Lottery Ticket, Allegedly Gluing on Winning Numbers

MS Men Arrested Over Counterfeit $100,000 Lottery Ticket, Allegedly Gluing on Winning Numbers 00:36

 Instead of cashing in on winning the lottery, two men accused of gluing numbers on their ticket were arrested by Mississippi police. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.

2 arrested, accused of trying to cash fake scratch-off ticket [Video]2 arrested, accused of trying to cash fake scratch-off ticket

2 arrested, accused of trying to cash fake scratch-off ticket

$372 Million Dollar Lottery Ticket Sold in Ohio [Video]$372 Million Dollar Lottery Ticket Sold in Ohio

$372 Million Dollar Lottery Ticket Sold in Ohio. The single ticket was purchased at a Giant Eagle supermarket in the city of Mentor. It matched with the gold Mega Ball and all five drawn..

Men allegedly tried to cash in lotto ticket with winning numbers glued on

A pair of Mississippi men allegedly tried to cash in on a losing lottery ticket by gluing on the winning numbers.
CTV News

Mississippi Men Accused of $100,000 Lottery Scam After Gluing Winning Numbers Onto Ticket


TIME

