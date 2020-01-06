Police say right now the suspect is still on the run. He's believed to have escaped in a Chevy Tahoe.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources NYCHA Super In Critical After Being Shot By Employee Police said the 43-year-old super was in the process of writing up the 46-year-old employee when the worker shot him in the leg, chest and stomach. CBS2's Reena Roy has more. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 01:31Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this ANGELEFIG Sources: NYCHA Building Super Shot By Housing Employee In Kingsbridge #Topbuzz https://t.co/8lnPHhazXv WOW THE HOOD 1 week ago Michelle RT @CBSNewYork: SHOOTER ON THE LOOSE: A housing authority employee shot a super in the Kingsbridge section of the Bronx and then fled, now… 1 week ago NewYorker-928🇺🇸 Smh😡...NYCHA Building Super Shot By Housing Employee In Kingsbridge – CBS New York https://t.co/vvoG8Zij3w 1 week ago CBS New York SHOOTER ON THE LOOSE: A housing authority employee shot a super in the Kingsbridge section of the Bronx and then fl… https://t.co/m6L49wBDTN 1 week ago