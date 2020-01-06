Global  

Sources: NYCHA Building Super Shot By Housing Employee In Kingsbridge

CBS 2 Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Police say right now the suspect is still on the run. He's believed to have escaped in a Chevy Tahoe.
News video: Sources: NYCHA Building Super Shot By Employee In Kingsbridge

Sources: NYCHA Building Super Shot By Employee In Kingsbridge 01:30

 The super of a New York City Housing Authority building was shot by another employee in the Bronx on Monday; CBS2's Kiran Dhillon reports.

