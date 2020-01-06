Global  

Iranian-Americans say they were detained at border

USATODAY.com Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Civil rights groups and lawmakers demanded information from federal officials following reports that dozens of Iranian-Americans were held up and questioned at the border as they returned to the United States from Canada over the weekend (Jan. 6)
 
Recent related news from verified sources

U.S. stops dozens of Iranian-Americans returning from Canada

Dozens of Iranians and Iranian-Americans were held for hours at Washington state’s border with Canada over the weekend as the Department of Homeland Security...
Denver Post Also reported by •SifyCTV News

Iranian-born Kirkland woman details her family’s ordeal at Blaine border crossing

U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal and community leaders say her account and many others cast doubt on CBP's denial that it was targeting and detaining Iranian Americans...
Seattle Times

