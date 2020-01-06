Global  

Middletown man charged after setting explosive at Newark Planned Parenthood

Delawareonline Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
An 18-year-old Middletown man charged Monday in federal court after setting an incendiary device to damage the Planned Parenthood facility in Newark.
 
