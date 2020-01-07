Global  

Bugs in aisle 5: Bed bugs found crawling around Pennsylvania Walmart; cops are investigating

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Police in Edinboro, Pennsylvania, are investigating after Walmart employees found pill bottles filled with bed bugs.
 
News video: Bed Bugs Found in a Pennsylvania Walmart

 Someone released Bed Bugs in Edinboro, Pennsylvania Walmart and State police are looking for the person/s involved. Veuer’s Taisha Henry has the story.

Police Investigating After Bed Bugs Found At Local Walmart [Video]Police Investigating After Bed Bugs Found At Local Walmart

A Walmart in Pennsylvania is facing a bedbug infestation after someone released the parasitic insects in a men’s changing room, state police said. Katie Johnston reports.

Bed Bugs Found In Classroom At Whittier Elementary School

The principal of Whittier K-5 said in a letter that bed bugs were found in the school.

The principal of Whittier K-5 said in a letter that bed bugs were found in the school.

Police investigate after bed bugs released in Pennsylvania Walmart

Pennsylvania State Police are currently searching for a person or people who unleashed a bed bug infestation at a Walmart in Washington Township.
FOXNews.com

