After a big year for its plant-based burger, Impossible Foods has something new on its plate. The California-based company unveiled Impossible Pork and Impossible Sausage on Monday evening at the CES gadget show in Las Vegas. It’s Impossible Food’s first foray beyond fake beef. The Impossible Burger, which went on sale in 2016, has been […]

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Plant-Based Meat Could Save Quarter-Million Animals Animal welfare group World Protection’s Ben Williamson told Cheddar that plant-based alternatives like Beyond Meat or Impossible Foods already could be having a large impact on livestock animals. Credit: Cheddar Inc. Duration: 01:32Published 2 weeks ago Impossible Foods Preparing for a New Round of Fundraising Impossible Foods is reportedly in talks with investors about a new round of fundraising that could double its $2 billion valuation. Credit: Cheddar Inc. Duration: 00:15Published on November 26, 2019

Recent related news from verified sources Impossible Foods is launching plant-based pork and sausage this year The plant-based Impossible Burger 2.0 was one of the biggest hits of CES 2019, and Impossible is back at CES this year with two new meat substitutes: the new...

The Verge 6 hours ago



CES 2020: Impossible Foods Is Taking On Pork It was bound to happen. With the success of Impossible Burger, Impossible Foods has moved on to the next logical meat replacement products: Impossible Sausage...

WebProNews 3 hours ago





Tweets about this