Defense secretary says U.S. is not pulling troops out of Iraq

Tuesday, 7 January 2020
Defense Secretary Mark Esper says the U.S. military will not be leaving Iraq following a non-binding Iraqi parliamentary vote to expel foreign troops from the country. CBS News State Department reporter Christina Ruffini, Politico White House correspondent Anita Kumar, and Los Angeles Times congressional reporter Jennifer Haberkorn spoke to CBSN's "Red & Blue" about the state of U.S. policy foreign policy following the killing of a top Iranian general.
News video: Mixed signals from Pentagon on future of U.S. troops in Iraq

Mixed signals from Pentagon on future of U.S. troops in Iraq 01:39

 After reports of a letter from the U.S. military telling Iraq it plans to pull American troops out of the country, Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Monday denied the U.S. was withdrawing troops, saying “there’s been no decision whatsoever to leave Iraq." Chris Dignam has more.

