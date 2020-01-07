Global  

DOT: Crews Have Fixed Two-Thirds Of NYC’s Parking Meters After Software Glitch

CBS 2 Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
The problem was a New Year's software glitch that prevented drivers from paying meters with credit cards.
Parking Meter Malfunction Hitting Cities Around The World [Video]Parking Meter Malfunction Hitting Cities Around The World

Parking meters citywide are not accepting credit cards or pre-paid parking cards because of a software glitch. Turns out, the software had an end date of Jan. 1, 2020 and was never updated by the..

Credit: CBS 2 New York

NYC Parking Meters Malfunctioning [Video]NYC Parking Meters Malfunctioning

A software problem has caused parking meters across New York City to reject credit cards and pre-paid parking cards. CBS2's Nick Caloway has more.

Credit: CBS 2 New York


Y2K-type glitch is causing NYC parking meters to reject credit cards

A software glitch is causing parking meters throughout New York City to reject credit and prepaid parking cards, The New York Times reports. The payment software...
engadget

Thousands Of NYC Parking Meters Not Accepting Credit Cards Due To Software Glitch

Tens of thousands of parking meters across New York City are not accepting credit cards due to a software glitch in the new year.
CBS 2

