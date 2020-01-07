DOT: Crews Have Fixed Two-Thirds Of NYC’s Parking Meters After Software Glitch

The problem was a New Year's software glitch that prevented drivers from paying meters with credit cards.



Recent related news from verified sources Y2K-type glitch is causing NYC parking meters to reject credit cards A software glitch is causing parking meters throughout New York City to reject credit and prepaid parking cards, The New York Times reports. The payment software...

Thousands Of NYC Parking Meters Not Accepting Credit Cards Due To Software Glitch Tens of thousands of parking meters across New York City are not accepting credit cards due to a software glitch in the new year.

