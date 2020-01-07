Global  

Minneapolis man charged with murdering real-estate agent shot dead in alley on New Year's Eve

Tuesday, 7 January 2020
A 41-year-old man with a long rap sheet for violent gang-related crimes including drugs and murder was charged Monday in connection to the murder of a 28-year-old mother of two who was found shot in an alley in Minneapolis on New Year’s Eve. 
Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Published < > Embed
News video: Man Charged In New Year’s Death Of Monique Baugh

Man Charged In New Year’s Death Of Monique Baugh 00:39

 Charges have been filed against the man investigators say shot and killed 28-year-old Monique Baugh on New Year’s Eve. Katie Johnston reports.

Man Held Without Bail In Shooting That Left Woman Dead Inside Home [Video]Man Held Without Bail In Shooting That Left Woman Dead Inside Home

Prince George's County Police have charged 23-year-old Sammie Warren with the murder of 56-year-old Filomena Vasquez on New Years Day.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:23Published

Cedric Lamont Berry Charged In New Year’s Death Of Monique Baugh [Video]Cedric Lamont Berry Charged In New Year’s Death Of Monique Baugh

A Minneapolis Man has been charged in the kidnapping and murder of a Twin Cities realtor, Reg Chapman reports (2:20). WCCO 4 News At 5 – Jan. 6, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 02:22Published


Duffield murder: Man arrested after two bodies found in house on New Year's Day

A double murder investigation has been launched after two people were found dead at a house in Derbyshire, police have said.
Independent Also reported by •Tamworth HeraldNottingham PostWales Online

Tamil Nadu: Argument over birthday cake ends in murder, five held

Police have arrested five men for murdering a man following an argument in a bakery over a cake on New Year's eve.
IndiaTimes

