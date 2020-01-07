Global  

Ikea to pay $46M over dresser tipover that killed 2-year-old boy, lawyers say

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
IKEA has agreed to pay $46 million to the parents of a 2-year-old boy who died of injuries suffered when a 70-pound (32-kilogram) recalled dresser tipped over onto him, the family’s lawyers said Monday.
Recent related news from verified sources

IKEA to pay $46M in boy’s dresser tipover death, lawyers say

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — IKEA has agreed to pay $46 million to the parents of a 2-year-old boy who died of injuries suffered when a 70-pound (32-kilogram) recalled...
Seattle Times

IKEA to pay $68 million for death of child in furniture tip-over

IKEA to pay $68 million for death of child in furniture tip-overIkea will pay $68 million to the parents of a 2-year-old child crushed to death by a Malm dresser, a piece of furniture associated with several child deaths from...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •The AgeCBS NewsNYTimes.com

