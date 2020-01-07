WSBT IKEA has agreed to pay $46 million to the parents of a 2-year-old boy who died of injuries suffered when a 70-pound… https://t.co/N0YazDAa95 42 minutes ago Matty B. #FinsUp 🐬 RT @WGME: IKEA has agreed to pay $46 million to the parents of a 2-year-old boy who died when a 70-pound recalled dresser tipped over onto… 2 hours ago CBS 13 News IKEA has agreed to pay $46 million to the parents of a 2-year-old boy who died when a 70-pound recalled dresser tip… https://t.co/0CzEOXsGXP 2 hours ago CBS 6 Albany - WRGB RT @MelissaLeeOnTV: IKEA agrees to pay $46M to the parents of a 2-year-old boy who died of injuries suffered when a 70-pound recalled dress… 2 hours ago Melissa Lee IKEA agrees to pay $46M to the parents of a 2-year-old boy who died of injuries suffered when a 70-pound recalled d… https://t.co/EPM0kk2Dcf 2 hours ago Jimmy Persson "IKEA to Pay $46M in Boy's Dresser Tipover Death, Lawyers Say" #NYT #sweden https://t.co/7AsUBJCbCI IKEA has agreed… https://t.co/c4YTOdbUYl 4 hours ago Leder Hals Ikea to pay $46M over dresser tipover that killed 2-year-old boy, lawyers say https://t.co/YjsQywHDjy 4 hours ago KRNV IKEA has agreed to pay $46 million to the parents of a 2-year-old boy who died of injuries suffered when a 70-pound… https://t.co/NWFrGP3jPx 5 hours ago