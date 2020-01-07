Global  

Bolton says he will testify in Senate impeachment trial if subpoenaed

CBS News Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Former National Security Adviser John Bolton says he will testify in a Senate impeachment trial if he's subpoenaed. CBSN legal contributor and assistant U.S. attorney for New York's Eastern District, Keir Dougall, joins CBSN's "Red and Blue" to discuss.
