Iranian Americans aren't mourning Gen. Qasem Soleimani. They're glad he's dead. But, now what?

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Few Iranian-Americans in Los Angeles are mourning Gen. Qasem Soleimani's death, but they disagree on the consequences for family here and in Iran.
 
Iran Will No Longer Adhere to Nuclear Deal

Iran Will No Longer Adhere to Nuclear Deal

 Iran Will No Longer Adhere to Nuclear Deal . Iran's government announced its nuclear program will not limit its enrichment of uranium. . It marks the end of an agreement made under the 2015 nuclear deal. . The announcement follows the US' assassination of General Qassem Soleimani.

