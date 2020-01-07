Global  

Puerto Rico hit with 6.5 magnitude earthquake, island-wide blackout reported

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
A 6.6. magnitude earthquake was registered off the coast of Puerto Rico on Tuesday, according to the US Geological Survey.
News video: 6.5 Magnitude Earthquake hits Puerto Rico

6.5 Magnitude Earthquake hits Puerto Rico 00:36

 A second earthquake hit Puerto Rico overnight.

5.8 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Puerto Rico [Video]5.8 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico's Director of Emergency Management, Carlos Acevedo, said there were no major injuries reported.

Drone footage of Puerto Rico's beloved 'Punta Ventana' damaged by the earthquake [Video]Drone footage of Puerto Rico's beloved 'Punta Ventana' damaged by the earthquake

The earthquake that stroke Guanica, Puerto Rico, caused the Punta Ventana (Window Point in English) to collapse on Monday (January 6). Punta Ventana is one of Puerto Rico's window-like arches carved..

Puerto Rico hit by magnitude 5.8 earthquake after week of tremors

Puerto Rico is in a panic after the latest 5.8 magnitude earthquake. The U.S. territory has been experiencing multiple quakes for the past week.  
USATODAY.com Also reported by CBS News, FOXNews.com, BBC News, CTV News, CBC.ca

One dead, buildings damaged as quakes strike Puerto Rico

A powerful earthquake followed by strong aftershocks stuck Puerto Rico early on Tuesday, killing at least one person, knocking out power and causing significant...
Reuters Also reported by New Zealand Herald, WorldNews, Seattle Times, CBS News

Tweets about this

soverturf12

Sharon Marlow RT @fredblackman: #PrayForPuertoRico they’ve been hit with 6.5 magnitude earthquake, island-wide blackout reported https://t.co/vFLAzBJAZJ 4 seconds ago

zalyy9

🤍 RT @AP: BREAKING: U.S. Geological Survey registers earthquake with preliminary magnitude of 6.6 off the coast of Puerto Rico. 12 seconds ago

JoanneTarpon07

MAGA-Joanne 🇺🇸 Text TRUMP to 88022 RT @jpaap: Puerto Rico hit with 6.5 magnitude earthquake, island-wide blackout reported https://t.co/uIirICTpZf #earthquake #PuertoRicoEa… 23 seconds ago

fatherdfcoady

David Coady Puerto Rico hit with 6.5 magnitude earthquake, island-wide blackout reported https://t.co/lNfQ61ghHT #FoxNews 47 seconds ago

ItsAbout1A2A

Proud to be an American! 🇺🇸 RT @Timesupjokers: Puerto Rico hit with 6.5 magnitude earthquake, island-wide blackout reported https://t.co/ZeNxYd1Gvy #FoxNews 49 seconds ago

FOX10Phoenix

FOX 10 Phoenix #BREAKING: Puerto Rico hit with 6.5 magnitude earthquake, island-wide blackout reported. https://t.co/evWJtUDQoX 1 minute ago

FOX29philly

FOX 29 #BREAKING: Puerto Rico was struck Tuesday by a 6.5-magnitude earthquake -- the largest in a series of quakes to hit… https://t.co/BmBysuV6aC 2 minutes ago

KingofCoogee

Sir Tony👍 RT @MAGICMATT2_0: Another Puerto Rico earthquake Puerto Rico hit with 6.5 magnitude earthquake, island-wide blackout reported https://t.c… 3 minutes ago

