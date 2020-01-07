Global  

As N.Y. Trial Begins, Harvey Weinstein Faces Charges In Los Angeles

NPR Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein faces new sex abuse and rape charges in Los Angeles. The charges were announced on Monday. Jury selection in his New York begins Tuesday.
News video: Harvey Weinstein Charged With Sexually Assaulting 2 Women in L.A. County: DA

Harvey Weinstein Charged With Sexually Assaulting 2 Women in L.A. County: DA 01:44

 As his criminal trial is poised to get underway in New York City, Harvey Weinstein on Monday was charged with additional sex crimes -- this time in Southern California -- following a lengthy investigation, prosecutors said.

Harvey Weinstein accused of rape in Los Angeles


ContactMusic

Harvey Weinstein hit with new charges in Los Angeles during New York trial

Harvey Weinstein hit with new charges in Los Angeles during New York trialLos Angeles prosecutors have announced criminal charges against Harvey Weinstein on Monday, following the start of the disgraced movie mogul’s rape trial in...
WorldNews


