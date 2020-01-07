Global  

Iranian Americans Feel Caught In The Middle Of Latest U.S.-Iran Tensions

NPR Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Iranian Americans say they're worried about traveling abroad after dozens of U.S. citizens and legal residents of Iranian descent were held for questioning at a border crossing near Seattle.
News video: Hackers from Iran target U.S. government website

Hackers from Iran target U.S. government website 01:19

 WASHINGTON — A U.S. government website was targeted by a group of Iranian hackers on Saturday January 4, amid ongoing tensions between Iran and the U.S. over the killing of Qassim Suleimani, a high ranking Iranian commander. According to AFP, the Federal Depository Library Program's website was...

Iranian-Americans in Cleveland keeping close eye on rising tensions between US, Iran [Video]Iranian-Americans in Cleveland keeping close eye on rising tensions between US, Iran

The rising tensions between the United States and Iran are being closely watched by Cleveland’s Iranian community who worry it might lead to an even bigger international conflict.

U.S. disrupted 'imminent attack' killing Iranian general [Video]U.S. disrupted 'imminent attack' killing Iranian general

A U.S. air strike in Baghdad that killed a top Iranian commander aimed to disrupt an "imminent attack" that would have endangered Americans in the Middle East, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said..

Ripple effects of US airstrike on Iranian general

Middle East tensions are rising after the US killed a top Iranian in Iraq. The slaying of Gen. Qassem Soleimani has pushed Tehran to abandon the remaining limits...
USATODAY.com Also reported by •CBS News

Iranian Americans aren't mourning Gen. Qasem Soleimani. They're glad he's dead. But, now what?

Few Iranian Americans in Los Angeles are mourning Gen. Qasem Soleimani's death, but they disagree on the consequences for family here and in Iran.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •NPR

