Iranian Americans Feel Caught In The Middle Of Latest U.S.-Iran Tensions
Tuesday, 7 January 2020 () Iranian Americans say they're worried about traveling abroad after dozens of U.S. citizens and legal residents of Iranian descent were held for questioning at a border crossing near Seattle.
WASHINGTON — A U.S. government website was targeted by a group of Iranian hackers on Saturday January 4, amid ongoing tensions between Iran and the U.S. over the killing of Qassim Suleimani, a high ranking Iranian commander.
According to AFP, the Federal Depository Library Program's website was...
A U.S. air strike in Baghdad that killed a top Iranian commander aimed to disrupt an "imminent attack" that would have endangered Americans in the Middle East, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said..
Middle East tensions are rising after the US killed a top Iranian in Iraq. The slaying of Gen. Qassem Soleimani has pushed Tehran to abandon the remaining limits... USATODAY.com Also reported by •CBS News