Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Strong Earthquake Strikes Puerto Rico, Knocking Out Power Across Island

CBS 2 Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
A 6.4-magnitude earthquake rocked Puerto Rico early Tuesday morning, the second large strike in 24 hours.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Another Earthquake Rocks Puerto Rico

Another Earthquake Rocks Puerto Rico 00:35

 A 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck Puerto Rico early this morning, the second large strike in 24 hours.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Puerto Rico Rocked By 6.4 Magnitude Earthquake [Video]Puerto Rico Rocked By 6.4 Magnitude Earthquake

There's damage to the Costa Sur power plant in the southern part of the island.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:48Published

Puerto Rico home endures tremors as 6.6 magnitude earthquake hits island [Video]Puerto Rico home endures tremors as 6.6 magnitude earthquake hits island

Residents in San Juan experienced the full force of the 6.6 magnitude earthquake that hit the island today (January 7). Footage shows the effects of the tremors in a highrise building where light..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:35Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Another huge earthquake rocks Puerto Rico, shutting off power. This time, it's 6.4-magnitude

The U.S. Geological Survey said the earthquake hit at 4:24 a.m. The Electric Power Authority reported an island-wide power outage on Puerto Rico.  
USATODAY.com Also reported by •TIMEWorldNewsSeattle TimesNew Zealand HeraldBBC News

Shallow quake of magnitude 6.5 strikes off Puerto Rico: USGS

An earthquake of magnitude 6.5 struck just off Puerto Rico at a shallow depth of 10.0 km in the early hours of Tuesday, the US Geological Survey reported on...
Reuters Also reported by •CTV NewsReuters IndiaWorldNewsSeattle TimesNew Zealand HeraldCBC.ca

Tweets about this

prettyarbitrary

prettyarbitrary RT @CBSNewYork: #Breaking: Second earthquake strikes Puerto Rico, knocking out power across the island, CBS News reports. https://t.co/Gu87… 18 seconds ago

MorganAuCourant

MorganAuCourant RT @NBCNewYork: #UPDATE: A tsunami alert for Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands has been lifted; Director of PR's Seismic Network says the… 4 minutes ago

realJohnCurley

Desperate Times Strong earthquake strikes Puerto Rico, damage reported - live updates - CBS News https://t.co/oCpLQDVFfq via @nuzzel 14 minutes ago

JenMaxfield4NY

Jen Maxfield RT @NBCNewYork: #BREAKING: Another strong earthquake, a preliminary 6.0-magnitude, has been reported in Puerto Rico; A 73-year-old in Ponce… 15 minutes ago

nancysnegron

Nancy Santiago Two very strong #earthquakes took place this morning in #PuertoRico: 6.6 and a stronger one right after. Thankfully… https://t.co/nwd017x0pf 16 minutes ago

DanielleRGill

PhotogDiva Strong Quakes Strike Puerto Rico, 1 Killed Via ⁦@NBCPhiladelphia⁩ https://t.co/DzGPCf0LGQ 19 minutes ago

JoyceBruns

Joyce Bruns RT @nbcchicago: Strong Quakes Strike Puerto Rico, 1 Killed https://t.co/Eop0otBOWd https://t.co/47InudvNXU 20 minutes ago

Your1Phoenician

Rosie Marie•~ RT @CBSNews: Strong earthquake jolts Puerto Rico, causing damage and "state of panic" https://t.co/HLdlZwnuHn https://t.co/DxhMLolo6I 21 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.