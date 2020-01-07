New York Governor Andrew Cuomo cuts seat belt, helps trapped motorist out of car wreck
|
|
Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo helped a trapped driver that got into a car crash on the Brooklyn–Queens Expressway Monday afternoon.
|
|
|
Recent related videos from verified sources
Recent related news from verified sources
An upgrade for U.S. airportsTravelers aren't complaining about layovers at Singapore's Chengi Airport (consistently ranked the best in the world) thanks to its movie theaters, rooftop pool,...
CBS News
Lake George awarded $9.4 million to replace aging sewer plantLake George hotel and restaurant owners no longer have to worry about major increases in sewer bills to help finance a $24 million sewer plant replacement...
bizjournals
You Might Like
Tweets about this