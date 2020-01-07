Global  

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo cuts seat belt, helps trapped motorist out of car wreck

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 7 January 2020
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo helped a trapped driver that got into a car crash on the Brooklyn–Queens Expressway Monday afternoon.
 
