Puerto Rico earthquake caught on camera

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
A camera was rolling in a sound recording booth when a 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck Puerto Rico before dawn on Tuesday. It was followed three hours later by an aftershock measuring 6.0. Eight people were injured in the city of Ponce. (Jan. 7)
 
News video: Puerto Rico Earthquake Topples A Famous Natural Wonder

Puerto Rico Earthquake Topples A Famous Natural Wonder 00:30

 A 5.8 magnitude earthquake in southwestern Puerto Rico reportedly toppled Punta Ventana, a popular natural wonder.

Puerto Rico home endures tremors as 6.6 magnitude earthquake hits island [Video]Puerto Rico home endures tremors as 6.6 magnitude earthquake hits island

Residents in San Juan experienced the full force of the 6.6 magnitude earthquake that hit the island today (January 7). Footage shows the effects of the tremors in a highrise building where light..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:35Published

5.8 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Puerto Rico [Video]5.8 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico's Director of Emergency Management, Carlos Acevedo, said there were no major injuries reported.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:54Published


6.5 quake strikes Puerto Rico amid heavy seismic activity

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A 6.5-magnitude earthquake struck Puerto Rico before dawn on Tuesday, the largest in a series of quakes that have struck the U.S....
Seattle Times Also reported by •USATODAY.comCBS NewsReuters

Puerto Rico's natural wonder Punta Ventana collapses after earthquake

Popular tourist attraction Punta Ventana, a natural rock formation, appears to have been destroyed by a 5.8-magnitute earthquake in Puerto Rico.
CTV News Also reported by •USATODAY.com

