6.4 Magnitude Earthquake Rattled Puerto Rico

cbs4.com Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
A 6.4 magnitude earthquake and several other strong tremors rocked Puerto Rico Tuesday morning, just one day after a 5.8 magnitude quake shook the island, according to the US Geological Survey.
News video: 6.4 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Puerto Rico

6.4 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Puerto Rico 00:57

 6.4 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Puerto Rico. The quake struck the U.S. territory at 4:24 a.m. local time Tuesday, killing one and causing an island-wide power outage. . The earthquake is the largest in a series of recent quakes affecting the island. We expect that this will be the largest quake for...

Magnitude-5.8 earthquake strikes off the coast of Puerto Rico [Video]Magnitude-5.8 earthquake strikes off the coast of Puerto Rico

A 5.8-magnitude quake hit Puerto Rico before dawn Monday, unleashing small landslides, causing power outages and severely cracking some homes. It was one of the strongest quakes yet to hit the U.S...

2nd Major Earthquake In 2 Days Hits Puerto Rico [Video]2nd Major Earthquake In 2 Days Hits Puerto Rico

Residents and tourists were jolted out of bed before dawn when a 6.4 earthquake hit Puerto Rico Tuesday, a day after a 5.8 magnitude quake struck the island. (1/7/20)

Recent related news from verified sources

Puerto Rico struck by 5.8-magnitude quake

A 5.8-magnitude quake hit Puerto Rico before dawn Monday, unleashing small landslides, causing power outages and severely cracking some homes. It was one of the...
4.5-magnitude earthquake hits Puerto Rico

The most recent quake occurred eight miles south of Guayanilla at a shallow depth of four miles and was felt in the capital of San Juan and elsewhere in Puerto...
Tweets about this

taehycug

seyang RT DavidBegnaud: BREAKING: 6.0 magnitude earthquake just rattled Puerto Rico, moments ago, which has been shaking off and on all morning d… 52 minutes ago

protecting_iKON

#STAYWITHUSKIMHANBIN RT @DavidBegnaud: BREAKING: 6.0 magnitude earthquake just rattled Puerto Rico, moments ago, which has been shaking off and on all morning d… 52 minutes ago

GDTraveltips

GD travel GD travel NEWS | AMERICA - Puerto Rican natural wonder Punta Ventana collapses amid 5.8 Magnitude earthquake. The… https://t.co/FeKcOzbP99 2 hours ago

GeraldW81526988

Gerald Wilson RT @breakingweather: Just one day after a 5.8 magnitude earthquake damaged Puerto Rico, a 6.4 magnitude quake at 4:24 a.m. this morning has… 3 hours ago

CecilVirgnia

Virginia Cecil RT @accuweather: Widespread damage was reported from a 6.4 earthquake Tuesday morning across southern parts of Puerto Rico https://t.co/D0J… 3 hours ago

PumpkinSpPapi

Diego Armando RT @cristianmarroyo: UPDATE: A 6.6 magnitude earthquake rattled Puerto Rico at 4:24 am. Power is gone. I took my dog and my mom and we’re s… 4 hours ago

MyRdwalker7089

My Info 6.4 magnitude earthquake is second damaging quake to hit Puerto Rico in 24 hours https://t.co/NhB0zB8Css 4 hours ago

SofiacMillan

Sof ✈︎ RT @Frolencewalters: #BreakingNews | NOW Early hours In #PuertoRico 6.4 magnitude earthquake is second damaging quake to hit Puerto Rico i… 5 hours ago

