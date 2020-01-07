6.4 Magnitude Earthquake Rattled Puerto Rico

Tuesday, 7 January 2020 () A 6.4 magnitude earthquake and several other strong tremors rocked Puerto Rico Tuesday morning, just one day after a 5.8 magnitude quake shook the island, according to the US Geological Survey.
6.4 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Puerto Rico. The quake struck the U.S. territory at 4:24 a.m. local time Tuesday, killing one and causing an island-wide power outage. . The earthquake is the largest in a series of recent quakes affecting the island. We expect that this will be the largest quake for...
A 5.8-magnitude quake hit Puerto Rico before dawn Monday, unleashing small landslides, causing power outages and severely cracking some homes. It was one of the... CBC.ca Also reported by •CBS News •Reuters