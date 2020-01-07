Global  

Ask Amy: Shy guy wants to learn to connect

Denver Post Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Dear Amy: I am a painfully shy single young man. It takes every ounce of courage for me to make new friends and approach new people, especially girls who I am interested in. I am lonely, however, so I want to get this right.
