Some Senate Republicans interested in Bolton impeachment testimony

CBS News Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
In a stunning reversal, former national security adviser John Bolton says he is willing to give testimony at President Trump's Senate impeachment trial, if he is subpoenaed. Nancy Cordes reports that some Senate Republicans say they're interested in hearing what Bolton knows. Others say that's a decision they want to make after a Senate trial is underway.
News video: John Bolton Says He Will Testify in Impeachment Trial if Subpoenaed

John Bolton Says He Will Testify in Impeachment Trial if Subpoenaed 01:19

 John Bolton Says He Will Testify in Impeachment Trial if Subpoenaed. President Donald Trump's former national security advisor made the statement on Monday. ... since my testimony is once again at issue ... I have concluded that, if the Senate issues a subpoena for my testimony, I am prepared to...

'Ordinary business' in Senate with impeachment on hold [Video]'Ordinary business' in Senate with impeachment on hold

U.S. senators, who had expected just weeks ago to be turning their attention to an impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, will kick off the week focussing on "ordinary business," with lawmakers..

Stalemate in Senate over Trump impeachment [Video]Stalemate in Senate over Trump impeachment

The U.S. Senate remained at a stalemate on Friday over how to proceed with the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, as the chamber's leaders continued a dispute over whether top White House..

Marco Rubio Swats Down Bolton Impeachment Testimony: Not the Senate’s Job to ‘Conduct an Open Ended Inquiry’

Senator *Marco Rubio* (R-FL) slammed the door on the idea of having *John Bolton* testify as part of the Senate's impeachment trial for President *Donald Trump*.
Mediaite

Senate Republicans back plan to set up Trump impeachment trial rules

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday he had enough support from his fellow Republicans to set the rules for the impeachment trial of President...
Reuters

