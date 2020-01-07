Some Senate Republicans interested in Bolton impeachment testimony

In a stunning reversal, former national security adviser John Bolton says he is willing to give testimony at President Trump's Senate impeachment trial, if he is subpoenaed. Nancy Cordes reports that some Senate Republicans say they're interested in hearing what Bolton knows. Others say that's a decision they want to make after a Senate trial is underway.



Recent related videos from verified sources 'Ordinary business' in Senate with impeachment on hold U.S. senators, who had expected just weeks ago to be turning their attention to an impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, will kick off the week focussing on "ordinary business," with lawmakers.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:38Published 1 day ago Stalemate in Senate over Trump impeachment The U.S. Senate remained at a stalemate on Friday over how to proceed with the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, as the chamber's leaders continued a dispute over whether top White House.. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:58Published 4 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources Marco Rubio Swats Down Bolton Impeachment Testimony: Not the Senate’s Job to ‘Conduct an Open Ended Inquiry’ Senator *Marco Rubio* (R-FL) slammed the door on the idea of having *John Bolton* testify as part of the Senate's impeachment trial for President *Donald Trump*.

Mediaite 1 day ago



Senate Republicans back plan to set up Trump impeachment trial rules Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday he had enough support from his fellow Republicans to set the rules for the impeachment trial of President...

Reuters 37 minutes ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this