Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Video Shows Stefon Diggs Shaking Hands With Sean Payton After Viral Photo

Daily Caller Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Never trust what you see on Twitter
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

rfinch03

Randy Finch @1067theKirk https://t.co/dBmFSJEmpx This teams true leader 2 days ago

iamdjdeluxe

IG: iamdjdeluxe Footage Shows Stefon Diggs Wasn't Berating Kirk Cousins On The Sidelines Vs. Saints (VIDEO) https://t.co/bM6r46xX7y 2 days ago

mzee26

mzee26 Video Shows Stefon Diggs Shaking Hands With Sean Payton After Viral Photo https://t.co/27PnwJqL3l via @dailycaller 4 days ago

TotalProSports

TPS This should help clear the air... https://t.co/YHuYYJiLyc 4 days ago

wdsu

wdsu FEEDBACK: Watch the video and tell us what you think https://t.co/52yVuJ9o1o 5 days ago

ZNEWSNET

ZENITH NEWS® THE DAILY CALLER reports: Video Shows Stefon Diggs Shaking Hands With Sean Payton After Viral Photo https://t.co/HwJ0j1lwN2 5 days ago

Chris_1791

Chris 🇺🇸 Video Shows Stefon Diggs Shaking Hands With Sean Payton After Viral Photo https://t.co/Z1hLN5PRlx… https://t.co/pqsxmDl1Fv 5 days ago

wdsu

wdsu Did Vikings Stefon Diggs mock Sean Payton? Our video shows what really happened after the game: https://t.co/52yVuJ9o1o #WDSU 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.