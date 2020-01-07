Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

20 years of Rascal Flatts

CBS News Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Emerging from the Nashville club scene, country music superstars Rascal Flatts formed two decades ago. The trio has sold more than 23 million albums and is the most awarded country group of the last decade. Anthony Mason reports on the band's legacy.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Rascal Flatts and CeCe Winans Perform 'Go Tell it On the Mountain' on 'CMA Country Christmas' 2019 [Video]Rascal Flatts and CeCe Winans Perform 'Go Tell it On the Mountain' on 'CMA Country Christmas' 2019

'CMA Country Christmas': Rascal Flatts and CeCe Winans Perform 'Go Tell it On the Mountain' on 'CMA Country Christmas' 2019

Credit: ABC     Duration: 03:48Published

Rascal Flatts Performs 'Deck The Halls' on 'CMA Country Christmas' 2019 [Video]Rascal Flatts Performs 'Deck The Halls' on 'CMA Country Christmas' 2019

'CMA Country Christmas': Rascal Flatts Performs 'Deck The Halls' on 'CMA Country Christmas' 2019

Credit: ABC     Duration: 03:24Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

real_Stephanie

Stephanie🇺🇸🌟🇺🇸🌟🇺🇸 RT @CBSNews: Country music stars Rascal Flatts announce farewell tour after 20 years together https://t.co/mimAxpYuuX https://t.co/ug4gweRG… 35 seconds ago

jladyh

JH RT @CBSSunday: Country music stars Rascal Flatts announce farewell tour after 20 years together https://t.co/1RBk0OivMj https://t.co/nFcyt7… 1 minute ago

gmunn20

g RT @rascalflatts: When we started out 20 years ago, we could not imagine all of the people, places and gifts we would encounter. As we head… 1 minute ago

CCUCrown

Chris Crown RT @thebootdotcom: BREAKING: After 20 years together, @rascalflatts are calling it quits: https://t.co/ZbHnFTnDgW 1 minute ago

shutchi2

Scott Hutchinson Country music stars Rascal Flatts announce farewell tour after 20 years together https://t.co/zuPkYTbyPN 4 minutes ago

OliviaCawley

LIV Had the honor of working with Rascal Flatts for a few years and it’s really impossible to find a nicer group of guy… https://t.co/CADVhycDwh 5 minutes ago

963kscs

New Country 96.3 Rascal Flatts announces Farewell Tour after 20 years on the road. They WILL be stopping in Dallas this summer at th… https://t.co/fD5qdpNtO2 6 minutes ago

MorningQCrew

Q Crew After celebrating 20 years as a band, Rascal Flatts have announced their Farewell Tour. https://t.co/dALc3UKayy 7 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.