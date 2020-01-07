Global  

Puerto Rico earthquake causes popular tourist rock formation to collapse

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
A rock formation in Puerto Rico that was a popular tourist destination was reduced to rubble after the first of two powerful earthquakes rocked the island on Monday. 
News video: Another Earthquake Rocks Puerto Rico

Another Earthquake Rocks Puerto Rico 00:35

 A 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck Puerto Rico early this morning, the second large strike in 24 hours.

Puerto Rico earthquake: Punta Ventana collapses as powerful tremor hits

Punta Ventana, a well-known rock formation, collapses as a 5.8-magnitude earthquake strikes.
BBC News

Puerto Rico's natural wonder Punta Ventana collapses after earthquake

Popular tourist attraction Punta Ventana, a natural rock formation, appears to have been destroyed by a 5.8-magnitute earthquake in Puerto Rico.
CTV News Also reported by •USATODAY.com

