Wisconsin legislature asks court to toss out legal challenge to voter purge

CBS News Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
The Republican-controlled state legislature asked a federal court Monday to either dismiss a lawsuit seeking to stop the voter purge altogether or put the case on hold.
Wisconsin Legislature seeks to kill lawsuit on voter purge

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Republican-controlled Wisconsin Legislature on Monday asked a federal court to dismiss a lawsuit that seeks to prevent the purging of...
Seattle Times

Wisconsin appeals court puts voter rolls purge on hold

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin appeals court on Tuesday put on hold an order to immediately remove up to 209,000 names from the state’s voter registration...
Seattle Times


