What’s Next After Bloomberg Picks Up ‘Judge Judy’ Endorsement?

CBS 2 Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
A 30-second ad, titled "Judge Him," features Judy Sheindlin, a New York native who has become a television icon due to her long-running daytime court show.
News video: Judge Judy ‘Reaches Decision’ Endorses Michael Bloomberg’s 2020 Run

 Judge Judy has reached a verdict when it comes to the 2020 election, as she endorses Michael Bloomberg. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.

