Chris Hemsworth Donates $1 Million To Australian Fire Relief

'That money goes directly to the firefighters, the people on the front lines, the people who have suffered'

Recent related news from verified sources Chris Hemsworth Pledges $1 Million to Australian Wildfire Relief Efforts Chris Hemsworth is joining the list of celebs who are using their platform and resources to help fight the devasting wildfires that have been spreading across...

ShowBiz Minute: Weinstein, Hemsworth, BAFTAs Weinstein jury selection to start in NY, new charges in LA; Chris Hemsworth latest celebrity to announce donation to Australia fire relief; "Joker" leads pack...

