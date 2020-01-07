Global  

Chris Hemsworth Donates $1 Million To Australian Fire Relief

Daily Caller Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
'That money goes directly to the firefighters, the people on the front lines, the people who have suffered'
News video: Chris Hemsworth donates $1 million to help Australia's wildfire relief efforts

Chris Hemsworth donates $1 million to help Australia's wildfire relief efforts 00:33

 The 36-year-old Thor actor announced the generous donation on his Instagram page on Monday with a video message.

