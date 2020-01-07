Judge Judy Endorses Mike Bloomberg For President, Will Join Him On Campaign Trail

Judge Judy appeared in a campaign video for Bloomberg called 'Judge Him'

You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Judge Judy endorses Mike Bloomberg on 'The View': ‘Greatest country’ needs ‘greatest president’ Judge Judy Sheindlin declared her support for former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg’s presidential candidacy Monday on ABC’s “The View.”

FOXNews.com 1 day ago



Bloomberg Backer Judge Judy Throws Shade at Joe Biden: ‘Very Nice Man” BUT…’Wasn’t Great’ for 40 Years TV personality Judge Judy Sheindlin, who is now starring in a campaign ad for Mike Bloomberg’s 2020 presidential run, damned with faint praise Democratic...

Mediaite 15 hours ago





Tweets about this