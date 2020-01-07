Global  

Judge Judy Endorses Mike Bloomberg For President, Will Join Him On Campaign Trail

Daily Caller Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Judge Judy appeared in a campaign video for Bloomberg called 'Judge Him'
Credit: Veuer - Published < > Embed
News video: Judge Judy ‘Reaches Decision’ Endorses Michael Bloomberg’s 2020 Run

Judge Judy ‘Reaches Decision’ Endorses Michael Bloomberg’s 2020 Run 00:41

 Judge Judy has reached a verdict when it comes to the 2020 election, as she endorses Michael Bloomberg. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.

Recent related news from verified sources

Judge Judy endorses Mike Bloomberg on 'The View': ‘Greatest country’ needs ‘greatest president’

Judge Judy Sheindlin declared her support for former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg’s presidential candidacy Monday on ABC’s “The View.”
FOXNews.com

Bloomberg Backer Judge Judy Throws Shade at Joe Biden: ‘Very Nice Man” BUT…’Wasn’t Great’ for 40 Years

TV personality Judge Judy Sheindlin, who is now starring in a campaign ad for Mike Bloomberg’s 2020 presidential run, damned with faint praise Democratic...
Mediaite


