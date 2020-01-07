Global  

Woman rescued from donation bin claims she was trapped for days, but police have questions

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
A New Jersey woman rescued from a clothing donation bin on Monday has claimed to have been trapped inside for nearly three days, authorities said.
News video: NJ Firefighters Rescue Woman Stuck In Donation Bin In Paterson

NJ Firefighters Rescue Woman Stuck In Donation Bin In Paterson 00:23

 Firefighters in Paterson, New Jersey, rescued a homeless woman who claims she got trapped in a clothing donation bin for more than two days.

Police Look To Identify Woman Accused Of Stealing Donation Collections [Video]Police Look To Identify Woman Accused Of Stealing Donation Collections

Butler Township police are trying to identify a woman who allegedly stole a donation jar for Children's Miracle Network.

Newborn rescued after being abandoned in bin outside shop in Cambodia [Video]Newborn rescued after being abandoned in bin outside shop in Cambodia

A newborn baby boy was rescued after being dumped in a bin outside a shop in Cambodia. The infant, still with his umbilical cord attached, was found in the Khan Sen Sok district of, Phnom Penh, on..

Homeless Woman Claims She Was Trapped In Clothing Donation Bin For Over 48 Hours

The woman says she was reaching into the bin when someone pushed her, but police don't believe her.
CBS 2

