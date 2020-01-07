Global  

Mom of 2 missing kids said she was a god, threatened to kill husband, divorce papers show

The slain husband of an Idaho woman whose two kids are missing claimed she believed she was a god and threatened to kill him months before his death.
 
Divorce papers show mom of 2 missing kids said she was a god, threatened to kill husband

Charles said Lori claimed she was preparing for "Christ's second coming in July 2020," and that she would kill him if he got in her way.  
azcentral.com


