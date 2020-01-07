Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

White Prosecutor, Doug Evans, Asks to Recuse Himself From Curtis Flowers Case

NYTimes.com Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Mr. Evans had prosecuted Mr. Flowers, a black man, in six different trials for the same crime. All either ended in mistrial or convictions overturned on appeal, and Mr. Flowers was released on bail in December.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Mississippi DA leaves murder case after multiple trials

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi prosecutor says he won’t be the one to decide whether to try a man a seventh time in a quadruple murder case. District...
Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

hotlead45

hotlead45 @itisnotmydog @DavidPiercy9 @isislaz @FreeRodneyReed @obrienlann The US Supreme Court overturned Curtis Flowers’s m… https://t.co/WXTlUl1kEm 15 minutes ago

jburlington1963

Jennet Burlington New post: "White Prosecutor, Doug Evans, Asks to Recuse Himself From Curtis Flowers Case" https://t.co/MramxexRas 45 minutes ago

NYTNational

NYT National News A white prosecutor in Mississippi who, over decades, repeatedly tried to convict a black man of a grisly 1996 murde… https://t.co/T9mCBuOquG 46 minutes ago

e_newsUS

e-news.US White Prosecutor, Doug Evans, Asks to Recuse Himself From Curtis Flowers Case - https://t.co/AOrILfOSC4 https://t.co/xTcOmCrksa 1 hour ago

erinbriand

Erin Briand White Prosecutor, Doug Evans, Asks to Recuse Himself From Curtis Flowers Case https://t.co/oRDAg8r604 https://t.co/DwKMH3BEsC 1 hour ago

garjunp

Azzubhai White Prosecutor, Doug Evans, Asks to Recuse Himself From Curtis Flowers Case by BY MIHIR ZAVERI… https://t.co/YgNFGBsvIX 2 hours ago

DrVKPatton

Venetria K. Patton White Prosecutor, Doug Evans, Asks to Recuse Himself From Curtis Flowers Case https://t.co/cC23fm36DU #blacktwitter 2 hours ago

crewislife

๒ รคץร Ŧยςк Շгย๓ק Via @nytimes: White Prosecutor, Doug Evans, Asks to Recuse Himself From Curtis Flowers Case https://t.co/7o8RwmF7WB https://t.co/hXnQInrUeO 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.