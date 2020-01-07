Ken Friedman Will Leave Spotted Pig, Pay Sexual Harassment Settlement To 11 Accusers Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Eleven former employee have accused him of sexual harassment, retaliation and discrimination. [ more › ] 👓 View full article

0

