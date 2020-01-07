Global  

Pete Buttigieg: ‘Taking Out a Bad Guy Is Not Necessarily A Good Idea’

Daily Caller Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
2020 presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg suggested that taking out top Iranian General Qasem Soleimani was not “necessarily a good idea.” Buttigieg spoke at a Friday campaign event in New Hampshire where he told supporters that “taking out a bad guy is not necessarily a good idea.” The Pentagon confirmed that Trump ordered a U.S. military […]
