Patriots’ Joe Judge nears deal to be New York Giants’ head coach, AP source says

Tuesday, 7 January 2020
The New York Giants and Patriots assistant Joe Judge are working on a deal for him to become the team's head coach, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press
News video: Report: Patriots Assistant Joe Judge To Become New York Giants’ Head Coach

Report: Patriots Assistant Joe Judge To Become New York Giants’ Head Coach 00:20

 WBZ TV's Kate Merrill reports.

Who is Joe Judge? Things to know about the New York Giants newest head coach

Here's what to know about Joe Judge as he heads to the Giants
CBS Sports

Pat Shurmur reportedly axed as Giants fans make demand for another sacking

Pat Shurmur reportedly axed as Giants fans make demand for another sackingThe New York Giants have reportedly sacked head coach Pat Shurmur following their 34-17 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, with fans also calling for general...
Daily Star Also reported by •Seattle Times

