Pier 1 Closing 450 Stores As Retail Apocalypse Drags Into New Decade

cbs4.com Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Pier 1 Imports is closing nearly half its 942 stores as America's retail apocalypse drags into a new decade.
News video: Pier 1 Closing 450 Stores As Retail Apocalypse Drags Into New Decade

Pier 1 Closing 450 Stores As Retail Apocalypse Drags Into New Decade 00:41

 Pier 1 Imports is closing nearly half its 942 stores, adding to a staggering rate of store closures that rocked the retail industry over the past couple of years. Katie Johnston reports.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Retail Apocalypse Claims Macy's, Pier 1 Stores [Video]Retail Apocalypse Claims Macy's, Pier 1 Stores

The news of the closure comes on the heels of Monday's announcement that Bloomingdale’s is closing up shop at The Falls.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:49Published

Camp CEO Says Family Fun Is Key to the Toy Store's Success [Video]Camp CEO Says Family Fun Is Key to the Toy Store's Success

The CEO of Camp, an experiential toy store that includes activities for kids, said "people don't leave," which has helped his store avoid the feared retail apocalypse.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 02:07Published


Recent related news from verified sources

What Retail Apocalypse? These 3 Chains Are Opening New Stores in 2020

Five Below, Floor & Decor, and Duluth Holdings are valiantly defying the trend, but each faces a challenge while aggressively opening new locations this year.
Motley Fool

Paper or plastic? It's 5 cents either way at Minneapolis stores starting Jan. 1

Beginning on New Year's Day, Minneapolis shoppers will have to pay 5 cents for shopping bags — paper or plastic — at many retail stores in the city as a new...
bizjournals


