juliemilner RT @thedailybeast: BREAKING: Author Elizabeth Wurtzel, who chronicled her struggle with depression and drug addiction in several best-selli… 10 seconds ago Robert Riley-Mercado RT @CathyReisenwitz: “I was born with a mind that is compromised by preternatural unhappiness, and I might have died very young or done ver… 53 seconds ago OrangeGoth 🍊🦇🎃 RT @sadydoyle: People spent so many years writing about Elizabeth Wurtzel as a Sad Example Of Something -- female memoir-writers, women who… 56 seconds ago moni ☭ RT @TheCut: Elizabeth Wurtzel, author of “Prozac Nation” has died at 52. Revisit “Elizabeth Wurtzel Confronts Her One-Night Stand of a Life… 1 minute ago Rory J. Conces 📚📘📇 Elizabeth Wurtzel, ‘Prozac Nation’ Author, Is Dead at 52 https://t.co/Mz5BWsb3vN 2 minutes ago CBC Entertainment Prozac Nation author Elizabeth Wurtzel dies at age 52 https://t.co/5W2bGVZ5Z5 https://t.co/nx4hySS2Da 2 minutes ago juliemilner RT @MiaFarrow: Elizabeth Wurtzel, author of ‘Prozac Nation’ has died. This is so very sad. Lizzy was a classmate of Ronan at Yale Law- and… 2 minutes ago mikey Elizabeth Wurtzel, ‘Prozac Nation’ author who spurred a memoir boom, dies at 52 https://t.co/NBe9FLcg5l 3 minutes ago