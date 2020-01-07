Global  

CNN Agrees To Settle With Covington Catholic Student Nick Sandmann

Daily Caller Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Amount of settlement not known.
go_for_main

Go_for_main RT @alx: BREAKING: CNN agrees to settle lawsuit with Covington Catholic student Nick Sandmann; The amount of the settlement was not made pu… 3 seconds ago

WIZZED3

blood feast island man RT @Breaking911: JUST IN: CNN agrees to settle lawsuit with Covington Catholic student Nick Sandmann; The amount of the settlement was not… 9 seconds ago

DeniseBarbini

Denise RT @larrydaliberal: CNN agrees to settle lawsuit with Covington Catholic student Nick Sandmann; The amount of the settlement was not made p… 15 seconds ago

PeterRoff

Peter Roff BREAKING: CNN agrees to settle with Covington, Ky student in libel/defamation case. #media #CNN #Covington 22 seconds ago

Holli38278507

Holli RT @RedNationRising: CNN agrees to settle lawsuit with Covington Catholic student Nick Sandmann. The amount of the settlement was not made… 34 seconds ago

MartinD1964

MartinD1964 @DarlaShine CNN agrees to settle the lawsuit with Covington Catholic student Nick Sandmann. I hope the money comes… https://t.co/dlTl5HH634 54 seconds ago

