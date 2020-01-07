Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

‘Masked Singer’ Spawns Spinoff, ‘Masked Dancer’ Coming To Fox

Daily Caller Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
'This is gonna be just as fun and suspenseful as 'The Masked Singer,' but with a lot more Krumping'
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

'The Masked Dancer,' Fox's 'Masked Singer' spinoff, is in the works with Ellen DeGeneres

If you liked anonymous singing celebrities on "Masked Singer," just wait until you see them dance on "The Masked Dancer," inspired by Ellen Degeneres.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •Just JaredFOXNews.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.