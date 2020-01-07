Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Ex-Marine Accused Of Lying To Bypass Airport Checkpoints Before President Trump’s Flight

cbs4.com Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Federal officials said a dishonorably discharged Marine was arrested after he lied to bypass Palm Beach International Airport checkpoints an hour before President Donald Trump’s flight.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Veuer - Published < > Embed
News video: Florida Man Arrested Over Allegedly Lying to Get Past Security Before President Trump’s Flight Departs

Florida Man Arrested Over Allegedly Lying to Get Past Security Before President Trump’s Flight Departs 01:14

 A Florida man was arrested after he was caught lying to security in order to gain access to an airport before President Trump’s flight was set to leave. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

Recent related videos from verified sources

President Trump has third breach of security in 12 months [Video]President Trump has third breach of security in 12 months

Roughly 90 minutes before taking off former Marine Brand Magnan drove up to roadblocks and identification checkpoints.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 02:38Published

A Dishonorably Discharged US Marine Breached Trump's Protected Air Terminal [Video]A Dishonorably Discharged US Marine Breached Trump's Protected Air Terminal

A dishonorably discharged US Marine illegally entered a protective air terminal for President Donald Trump in Florida. According to Business Insider, 37-year-old Brandon Magnan was charged with..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:45Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Florida man arrested after allegedly lying to bypass presidential security at Palm Beach Airport

A 37-year-old Naples, Fla. man was arrested Sunday after allegedly lying about being an active Marine Corps member to gain access to Palm Beach International...
FOXNews.com

The Assassination Of Iran’s Soleimani: Victory For Trump, Failure For The US? – Analysis

By Pieter-Jan Dockx* On 3 January, a US drone strike near Baghdad airport killed Major General Qasem Soleimani of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps...
Eurasia Review

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Nebulaina

* RT @CBSMiami: Federal officials said a dishonorably discharged Marine was arrested after he lied to bypass Palm Beach International Airport… 46 minutes ago

CBSMiami

CBS4 Miami Federal officials said a dishonorably discharged Marine was arrested after he lied to bypass Palm Beach Internation… https://t.co/KRVC4sGIjO 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.