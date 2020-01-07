Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Justin Trudeau and the politics of facial hair

BBC News Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
The Canadian prime minister's photographer has released an image of Mr Trudeau with a new beard. Why?
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

canadanewsmedia

Canadanewsmedia Justin Trudeau and the politics of facial hair - BBC News has been published on Canada News Media -… https://t.co/RUZMJlMxjk 4 minutes ago

removalman123

Keith Evans Justin Trudeau and the politics of facial hair https://t.co/9AvgBjAUie 7 minutes ago

jalaltarmizdi

Jalal Jaey RT @BBCNorthAmerica: Justin Trudeau and the politics of facial hair https://t.co/QXzTtFOTiU 13 minutes ago

joe16598899

MaufDawg Justin Trudeau and the politics of facial hair - BBC News I think the just of this is the new beard signals he is… https://t.co/DGlMfiKeDQ 22 minutes ago

natnewswatch

National Newswatch Trudeau’s beard goes international: BBC News - Justin Trudeau and the politics of facial hair https://t.co/pQcKo9cFkZ 27 minutes ago

Automobilnews1

Automobilnews Justin Trudeau and the politics of facial hair – NEWPAPER24 https://t.co/a9jc691Vr5 https://t.co/gTKCy42N3t 43 minutes ago

newpaper24

Newpaper24 Justin Trudeau and the politics of facial hair – NEWPAPER24 https://t.co/OgRHcerPai https://t.co/1MqnT2mBp2 43 minutes ago

Miguel12345

Michael Forbus Justin Trudeau and the politics of facial hair - BBC News https://t.co/wV7AYDl9xy 46 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.