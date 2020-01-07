Global  

Tennessee considers new law on transgender athletes

CBS News Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
A Tennessee state lawmaker is proposing a bill that would bar transgender student-athletes from playing on sports teams that don't match their birth gender. WTVF's Kelsey Gibbs reports.
Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published < > Embed
News video: Bill Would Require Student Athletes To Compete In Sports Based On Gender At Birth

Bill Would Require Student Athletes To Compete In Sports Based On Gender At Birth 00:55

 Critics of a bill that would require student athletes in Tennessee to play on the sports team of their gender birth say it is an attack on transgender students. Katie Johnston reports.

Tennessee bill would require student athletes to play on teams based on gender at birth [Video]Tennessee bill would require student athletes to play on teams based on gender at birth

State Representative Bruce Griffey out of Paris introduced House Bill 1572, he says the essence of the proposal is for Tennessee transgender students to participate in the sports categories based on..

Republican politician introduces law to ban trans athletes from playing on teams that match their gender identity

A Republican lawmaker in Tennessee has introduced a bill which would prevent trans athletes in schools from playing on teams that match their gender identity....
PinkNews


