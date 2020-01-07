Global  

SAG-AFTRA Offices Evacuated in LA and NY After Phone Threat

The Wrap Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
SAG-AFTRA Offices Evacuated in LA and NY After Phone ThreatThe SAG-AFTRA offices in Los Angeles and New York have been evacuated after a phone threat, TheWrap has confirmed.

“Earlier today, SAG-AFTRA received a telephone threat of an attack targeting our Los Angeles and New York offices,” a spokesperson for SAG-AFTRA said in a statement to TheWrap. “We immediately notified law enforcement and they are on the scene investigating. At the recommendation of law enforcement we evacuated our employees and at 12:50 p.m. PT made the decision to close our Los Angeles and New York offices for the day so the police can do a thorough sweep..The safety of our members and staff is paramount and we are taking every precaution to effectively manage the situation as advised by the professional law enforcement representatives on site.  We have no other information to share at this time.”

A spokesperson for the LAPD told TheWrap confirmed that they are currently investigating a phone threat.

*Also Read:* Jennifer Lopez Is a 'Survivor' This Awards Season and 4 Other Things We Learned at Palm Springs 2020

The Los Angeles offices are located in Wilshire Blvd. in the Miracle Mile area near the La Brea Tar Pits. The New York offices have been located at One Lincoln Plaza on Broadway since relocating from Madison Ave. in 2013.

The actors’ union recently announced its plans to expand its existing investigation of Fremantle Media to include “American Gods” in addition to “America’s Got Talent.” It originally announced the investigation based on the firing of Gabrielle Union from the production company’s “AGT” but announced last month that it would add “American Gods” to the investigation following actor Orlando Jones’ claim that his firing from the Starz series had to do with race.

Deadline was first to report the news of the evacuation.

*Related stories from TheWrap:*

SAG-AFTRA Adds 'American Gods' to Investigation of Fremantle and 'America's Got Talent'

Gabrielle Carteris' Unite for Strength Condemns 'Baseless' SAG-AFTRA Election Complaints

Matthew Modine's Campaign Manager Files Federal Complaint Over SAG-AFTRA Election
