Andrew Burkle, Aspiring Producer and Son of Billionaire Ron Burkle, Dies at 27

The Wrap Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Andrew Burkle, an aspiring film producer and the son of billionaire Ron Burkle, died Monday in his Beverly Hills home, according to People Magazine. He was 27.

Authorities told People that Burkle was found dead on Monday, though he has not yet been publicly identified, but a representative for Burkle’s family confirmed his death to People. No cause of death was given.

“It is with the deepest regret and sadness that we announce the death of Andrew C. Burkle on January 6, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California,” his family told People. “He is deeply loved by his family and friends and will be greatly missed. Andrew was known as a young man full of life and entrepreneurial energy. Everyone he met commented on his humble demeanor and hard work. While the family appreciates the outpouring of love and support, they ask that the privacy of the family be respected during this difficult time. There are no further details at this time,” the family said in a statement to People.

*Also Read:* Ron Burkle Denies He's in Talks to Buy National Enquirer From American Media

Burkle is a producer and partner at the production outfit In Good Company Films, and he’s listed as an associate producer on “Airplane Mode” and as a producer on a project currently in development called “The Juiceman.”

Ron Burkle is the co-owner of the Pittsburgh Penguins and runs the private equity firm The Yucaipa Companies, which invested in the now-defunct Relativity Media and also was part of the consortium that originally planned to buy The Weinstein Company.

In 2018, he sued Lantern Entertainment over breach of contract in the Weinstein sale.

The Beverly Hills Police Department and The Yucaipa Companies did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

