Andrew Burkle, Aspiring Producer and Son of Billionaire Ron Burkle, Dies at 27
Tuesday, 7 January 2020 () Andrew Burkle, an aspiring film producer and the son of billionaire Ron Burkle, died Monday in his Beverly Hills home, according to People Magazine. He was 27.
Authorities told People that Burkle was found dead on Monday, though he has not yet been publicly identified, but a representative for Burkle’s family confirmed his death to People. No cause of death was given.
“It is with the deepest regret and sadness that we announce the death of Andrew C. Burkle on January 6, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California,” his family told People. “He is deeply loved by his family and friends and will be greatly missed. Andrew was known as a young man full of life and entrepreneurial energy. Everyone he met commented on his humble demeanor and hard work. While the family appreciates the outpouring of love and support, they ask that the privacy of the family be respected during this difficult time. There are no further details at this time,” the family said in a statement to People.
*Also Read:* Ron Burkle Denies He's in Talks to Buy National Enquirer From American Media
Burkle is a producer and partner at the production outfit In Good Company Films, and he’s listed as an associate producer on “Airplane Mode” and as a producer on a project currently in development called “The Juiceman.”
Ron Burkle is the co-owner of the Pittsburgh Penguins and runs the private equity firm The Yucaipa Companies, which invested in the now-defunct Relativity Media and also was part of the consortium that originally planned to buy The Weinstein Company.
In 2018, he sued Lantern Entertainment over breach of contract in the Weinstein sale.
The Beverly Hills Police Department and The Yucaipa Companies did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.
*Related stories from TheWrap:*
Ron Burkle Sues Lantern for Fraud, Breach of Contract Over Weinstein Co Sale
How John Kasich Stole Ron Burkle Away From Hillary Clinton (Video)
Did Ron Burkle and Hillary Clinton Fall Out Over Those Plane Rides With Bill?
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — California billionaire Ronald Burkle’s adult son Andrew was found dead, his family told People magazine. “It is with the... Seattle Times Also reported by •FOX Sports •FOXNews.com
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Chochilino Andrew Burkle, Aspiring Producer and Son of Billionaire Ron Burkle, Dies at 27 https://t.co/abCJfycwip 17 minutes ago
ω๏๏∂y#AndrewBurkle, Aspiring Producer and Son of Billionaire #RonBurkle, Dies at 27 https://t.co/x1urS1hflN https://t.co/hSKBYhSBs9 53 minutes ago
Rose Pink Bouquet Andrew Burkle, Aspiring Producer and Son of Billionaire Ron Burkle, Dies at 27 https://t.co/fv0j4v8iKj via @YahooEnt2 hours ago
TheWrap Andrew Burkle, Aspiring Producer and Son of Billionaire Ron Burkle, Dies at 27 https://t.co/IbEgCvK5Ry 4 hours ago