‘Thor’ Star Chris Hemsworth Pledges $1 Million to Fight Australian Bushfires

Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

“Thor” headliner Chris Hemsworth and his family have pledged $1 million to help battle the Australian bushfires devastating the country.



“Like you, I want to support the fight against the bushfires here in Australia. My family and I are contributing a million dollars. Hopefully you guys can chip in too,” Hemsworth said on Instagram. “I’ve added links to support the fire fighters, organisations and charities who are working flat out to provide support and relief during this devastating and challenging time.”



Hi everyone. Like you, I want to support the fight against the bushfires here in Australia. My family and I are contributing a million dollars. Hopefully you guys can chip in too. Every penny counts so whatever you can muster up is greatly appreciated. In my bio I’ve added links to support the fire fighters, organisations and charities who are working flat out to provide support and relief during this devastating and challenging time. Beyond appreciative to everyone around the world for their well wishes and donations. It really does make a difference, so dig deep! Love ya.



Australia is currently beset with brushfires that have so far burned over 16 million acres and killed 25 people, and as many as half a billion animals.



