AMC Sets Linear TV Premiere for ‘El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie’ Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ( 10 hours ago )

“Breaking Bad” fans who don’t have a Netflix subscription will finally be able to see Vince Gilligan’s follow-up film, “El Camino.” AMC has set the linear TV premiere for the film for Feb. 16.



The film, which premiered on Netflix and in theaters on Oct. 11, will air as part of a “Breaking Bad” marathon that begins on Sunday, Jan. 19. The marathon leads into the fifth season premiere of “Better Call Saul,” which is set for Feb. 23. The “Breaking Bad” prequel will premiere that night at 10 p.m., behind a new episode of “The Walking Dead.” The series will then air another new episode on Feb. 24 at 9 p.m., its usual time slot.



“The world of ‘Breaking Bad’ remains iconic and AMC is the destination for all of its brilliant stories – from the place where it all began, ‘Breaking Bad,’ to the gripping tale of Jesse Pinkman’s continued journey in the feature film ‘El Camino’ and the next chapter of ‘criminal’ attorney Jimmy McGill’s transformation in ‘Better Call Saul’s’ upcoming fifth season,” said Sarah Barnett, president of AMC Networks’ Entertainment Group and AMC Studios. “We are beyond proud to be the home for Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould’s incredible vision and are endlessly in awe of the insanely talented actors that bring the vision to life.”



*Also Read:* 'El Camino': Aaron Paul Talks Jesse Pinkman's Fate and How They Pulled Off Movie's 'Most Secretive Scene'



“El Camino” brought back Aaron Paul as Jesse Pinkman and took place in the immediate aftermath of the “Breaking Bad” series finale. It was watched by more than 25 million households during the first week after its Oct. 11 launch. On the film’s first day of release, “El Camino” had an average minute audience of 2.6 million, according to Nielsen.



Here’s the airing schedule from AMC:



*Sunday, Jan. 19*



Breaking Bad season one begins at 4:00 p.m. ET/3c



*Sunday, Jan. 26*



Breaking Bad season two begins at 8:00 a.m. ET/7c



*Sunday, Feb. 2*



Breaking Bad season three begins at 8:00 a.m. Et/7c



*Sunday, Feb. 9*



Breaking Bad season four begins at 8:00 a.m. ET/7c



*Sunday, Feb. 16*



Breaking Bad season five begins at 1:30 a.m. ET/ 12:30c

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie airs at 8:00 p.m. ET/ 7c



*Sunday, Feb. 23*



Better Call Saul season five premiere airs at 10:00 p.m. ET/ 9c



*Monday, Feb. 24*



Encore presentation of the Better Call Saul season five premiere airs at 7:45 p.m. ET/6:45c

Better Call Saul season five continues in its regular timeslot with episode two at 9:00 p.m. ET/8c



*Related stories from TheWrap:*



Jesse Plemons Says He Would 'Lie to Strangers Repeatedly' About Filming 'El Camino' (Video)



'El Camino': Watch Bryan Cranston Turn Into Walter White in Less Than a Minute (Video)



'El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie': Who Did Jesse Pinkman Write That Letter to? “Breaking Bad” fans who don’t have a Netflix subscription will finally be able to see Vince Gilligan’s follow-up film, “El Camino.” AMC has set the linear TV premiere for the film for Feb. 16.The film, which premiered on Netflix and in theaters on Oct. 11, will air as part of a “Breaking Bad” marathon that begins on Sunday, Jan. 19. The marathon leads into the fifth season premiere of “Better Call Saul,” which is set for Feb. 23. The “Breaking Bad” prequel will premiere that night at 10 p.m., behind a new episode of “The Walking Dead.” The series will then air another new episode on Feb. 24 at 9 p.m., its usual time slot.“The world of ‘Breaking Bad’ remains iconic and AMC is the destination for all of its brilliant stories – from the place where it all began, ‘Breaking Bad,’ to the gripping tale of Jesse Pinkman’s continued journey in the feature film ‘El Camino’ and the next chapter of ‘criminal’ attorney Jimmy McGill’s transformation in ‘Better Call Saul’s’ upcoming fifth season,” said Sarah Barnett, president of AMC Networks’ Entertainment Group and AMC Studios. “We are beyond proud to be the home for Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould’s incredible vision and are endlessly in awe of the insanely talented actors that bring the vision to life.”*Also Read:* 'El Camino': Aaron Paul Talks Jesse Pinkman's Fate and How They Pulled Off Movie's 'Most Secretive Scene'“El Camino” brought back Aaron Paul as Jesse Pinkman and took place in the immediate aftermath of the “Breaking Bad” series finale. It was watched by more than 25 million households during the first week after its Oct. 11 launch. On the film’s first day of release, “El Camino” had an average minute audience of 2.6 million, according to Nielsen.Here’s the airing schedule from AMC:*Sunday, Jan. 19*Breaking Bad season one begins at 4:00 p.m. ET/3c*Sunday, Jan. 26*Breaking Bad season two begins at 8:00 a.m. ET/7c*Sunday, Feb. 2*Breaking Bad season three begins at 8:00 a.m. Et/7c*Sunday, Feb. 9*Breaking Bad season four begins at 8:00 a.m. ET/7c*Sunday, Feb. 16*Breaking Bad season five begins at 1:30 a.m. ET/ 12:30cEl Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie airs at 8:00 p.m. ET/ 7c*Sunday, Feb. 23*Better Call Saul season five premiere airs at 10:00 p.m. ET/ 9c*Monday, Feb. 24*Encore presentation of the Better Call Saul season five premiere airs at 7:45 p.m. ET/6:45cBetter Call Saul season five continues in its regular timeslot with episode two at 9:00 p.m. ET/8c*Related stories from TheWrap:*Jesse Plemons Says He Would 'Lie to Strangers Repeatedly' About Filming 'El Camino' (Video)'El Camino': Watch Bryan Cranston Turn Into Walter White in Less Than a Minute (Video)'El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie': Who Did Jesse Pinkman Write That Letter to? 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this ω๏๏∂y #AMC Sets Linear #TV Premiere for ‘#ElCamino: A Breaking Bad Movie’ https://t.co/TpGd3ORWtp https://t.co/6V8VKqOJ1w 7 hours ago Charles Baker RT @TheWrap: AMC Sets Linear TV Premiere for 'El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie' #ElCamino #BreakingBad #BetterCallSaul https://t.co/Mw5PJyC… 7 hours ago TheWrap AMC Sets Linear TV Premiere for 'El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie' #ElCamino #BreakingBad #BetterCallSaul https://t.co/Mw5PJyCA1w 8 hours ago