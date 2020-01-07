‘Masked Dancer': Fox Orders Competition Series Based on ‘Ellen Show’ Spoof of ‘Masked Singer’

Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery — and sometimes leads to the person you’re flattering actually wanting in on your ripoff of their original idea. That’s what’s happened with “The Masked Dancer” — Ellen DeGeneres’ popular “Ellen Show” segment that spoofs “The Masked Singer” (see photo above) — which Fox has ordered as a real competition series, the network said Tuesday during its day at the Television Critics Association press tour.



Here’s Fox’s official description for the show, which DeGeneres will executive produce:







In this all-new format, celebrity contestants will perform unique dances, while covered from head-to-toe in elaborate costumes and face masks, leaving audiences to guess their identities. A nod to “The Masked Singer,” the guessing game was introduced on “The Ellen Show,” with celebrities such as Howie Mandel, Sean Hayes, Derek Hough and “The Masked Singer’s” own panelist, Ken Jeong.







“We’re still blown away by ‘The Masked Singer’s’ massive impact on pop culture, but when Ellen debuted her own inventive segment, “The Masked Dancer,” on her show, we were truly amazed,” said Rob Wade, Fox Entertainment’s president of alternative entertainment and specials. “We are thrilled to partner with Ellen on this new format and take ‘The Masked Dancer’ to a whole new creative level.”



“This is gonna be just as fun and suspenseful as ‘The Masked Singer,’ but with a lot more Krumping,” DeGeneres added. “And I cannot wait!”



“The Masked Dancer” will be co-produced by Fox Alternative Entertainment and Warner Bros. Unscripted & Alternative Television.



Meanwhile, in “The Masked Singer” news, Fox revealed that “Beat Shazam” host Jamie Foxx will be joining the smash-hit’s Season 3 premiere as a guest panelist. In case you didn’t know, the first episode of the third season premieres Sunday, Feb. 2 immediately after Super Bowl LIV on Fox. The show will then make its time period premiere on Wednesday, Feb. 5 at 8 p.m.



Here’s Fox’s description for Season 3 of “The Masked Singer”:







This season, the 18 fully disguised celebrity singers will be split into three groups of six: Group A, Group B and Group C. Group A will kick off the first three episodes as they are whittled down to three singers, taking off masks as they go. Then Group B will take the stage as they go from six to three, then Group C. The final nine masked contestants from all three groups will then come together as they continue to battle for the Golden Mask Trophy.



Season Three will introduce all-new custom-made costumes for the celebrity singers to wear, including The Robot, The Frog, The Banana, The Mouse, Miss Monster and The Llama, among others. The Season Three contestants have amassed a combined 69 Grammy Award nominations, 88 Gold records, 11 Super Bowl appearances, three stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, more than 160 tattoos and one title in the Guinness Book of World Records.







Find everything else we currently know about “The Masked Singer” Season 3 here.



“The Masked Singer” Season 3 will premiere immediately after the Super Bowl on Feb. 2 on Fox.



