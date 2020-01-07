Global  

Aaron Hernandez Netflix Documentary Series ‘Killer Inside’ Gets First Full Trailer (Video)

The Wrap Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Aaron Hernandez Netflix Documentary Series ‘Killer Inside’ Gets First Full Trailer (Video)The new three-part documentary series “Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez” examines the infamous case of NFL star and former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez, who was convicted of murder in 2015.

The Netflix documentary directed by Geno McDermott features courtroom footage, interviews with Hernandez’s former teammates and even some of Hernandez’s private phone calls from prison, all with the aim of getting into the mind of a convicted killer.

“No one has allegedly murdered two people and then played an entire season as a professional athlete,” an interview subject says in a new trailer for the series.

*Also Read:* Cris Carter Tears Up Over CTE, Aaron Hernandez: 'I've Had Teammates Who Killed Themselves'

Hernandez was convicted for the killing of Odin Lloyd, a semi-pro athlete dating his sister, and was acquitted of the murder of two Boston-area men. Hernandez was found dead of suicide in April 2017, just days after his acquittal.

Prior to his death, his public trial unearthed dark secrets about his often abusive upbringing and his fascination with gang life, as well as other keys to his violent behavior, all as he rose in the ranks as one of the NFL’s most dynamic stars.

“Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez” is executive produced by Angus Wall, Christina Douglas, Dan Wetzel, Kevin Armstrong, Shawn De Clair, Jon Wertheim and McDermott. The series premieres on Netflix on Jan. 15.

Watch the first full trailer above.

