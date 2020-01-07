Ratings: Pilot Peter Weber’s ‘Bachelor’ Premiere Soars 20% Above Last Year’s Start

Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

Peter Weber’s season of “The Bachelor” took off on Monday, when ABC finished first in the key adults 18-49 demographic, but settled for third in total viewers.



This “Bachelor” season premiere rose +20% over last year’s start in the demo and +18% in total viewers.



NBC averaged the largest primetime audience last night, returning “America’s Got Talent: The Champions” and “Manifest.”



ABC was first in ratings with a 1.8 rating/9 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and third in total viewers with an average of 6 million, according to preliminary numbers. Those numbers were the three-hour Nielsen averages of the “Bachelor” beginning chapter.



NBC was second in ratings with a 1.1/6 and first in viewers with 6.9 million. The “AGT” spinoff from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. averaged a 1.3/6 and 8 million viewers. At 10, the sophomore season of “Manifest” opened to a 0.9/5 and 4.8 million viewers.



CBS was third in ratings with a 0.7/3 and second in viewers with 6.3 million. “The Neighborhood” at 8 had a 0.9/5 and 6.9 million viewers. At 8:30, “Bob Hearts Abishola” got a 0.8/4 and 6.7 million viewers. “All Rise” at 9 received a 0.5/3 and 5.9 million viewers. At 10, “Bull” drew a 0.6/3 and 6.2 million viewers.



Univision was fourth in ratings with a 0.5/3 and fifth in viewers with 1.6 million.



Fox and Telemundo tied for fifth in ratings, both with a 0.3. Fox had a 2 share, Telemundo had a 1. Fox was fourth in total viewers with 2 million, Telemundo was sixth with 796,000.



Fox aired all reruns.



The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/1 and in viewers with 475,000, airing repeats.



