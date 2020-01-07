Global  

Ratings: Pilot Peter Weber’s ‘Bachelor’ Premiere Soars 20% Above Last Year’s Start

The Wrap Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Ratings: Pilot Peter Weber’s ‘Bachelor’ Premiere Soars 20% Above Last Year’s StartPeter Weber’s season of “The Bachelor” took off on Monday, when ABC finished first in the key adults 18-49 demographic, but settled for third in total viewers.

This “Bachelor” season premiere rose +20% over last year’s start in the demo and +18% in total viewers.

NBC averaged the largest primetime audience last night, returning “America’s Got Talent: The Champions” and “Manifest.”

*Also Read:* Golden Globes Drop 11% in Key Demo Ratings to New NBC Low

ABC was first in ratings with a 1.8 rating/9 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and third in total viewers with an average of 6 million, according to preliminary numbers. Those numbers were the three-hour Nielsen averages of the “Bachelor” beginning chapter.

NBC was second in ratings with a 1.1/6 and first in viewers with 6.9 million. The “AGT” spinoff from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. averaged a 1.3/6 and 8 million viewers. At 10, the sophomore season of “Manifest” opened to a 0.9/5 and 4.8 million viewers.

CBS was third in ratings with a 0.7/3 and second in viewers with 6.3 million. “The Neighborhood” at 8 had a 0.9/5 and 6.9 million viewers. At 8:30, “Bob Hearts Abishola” got a 0.8/4 and 6.7 million viewers. “All Rise” at 9 received a 0.5/3 and 5.9 million viewers. At 10, “Bull” drew a 0.6/3 and 6.2 million viewers.

*Also Read:* NFL Scores Another Ratings Touchdown - Wild Card Weekend Posts Best Viewership in 4 Years

Univision was fourth in ratings with a 0.5/3 and fifth in viewers with 1.6 million.

Fox and Telemundo tied for fifth in ratings, both with a 0.3. Fox had a 2 share, Telemundo had a 1. Fox was fourth in total viewers with 2 million, Telemundo was sixth with 796,000.

Fox aired all reruns.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/1 and in viewers with 475,000, airing repeats.

Credit: Here To Make Friends - Published < > Embed
News video: Pilot Pete’s Past Returns On The ‘Bachelor’ Season Premiere

Pilot Pete’s Past Returns On The ‘Bachelor’ Season Premiere 09:07

 The hosts of “Here To Make Friends” are so ready to go on this journey with all of you. Emma Gray and Leigh Blickley (filling in for Claire Fallon this season) recap the best and worst moments from the season premiere of “The Bachelor,” including the most dramatic guest star appearance in...

Deleted Scene: Peter Brings His Parents to the Bachelor Mansion [Video]Deleted Scene: Peter Brings His Parents to the Bachelor Mansion

Bachelor Peter Weber brings his parents to the Bachelor Mansion to talk about his future and how to find the love he's looking for in this deleted scene from 'Week 1,' the season 24 premiere of The..

Credit: ABC     Duration: 04:02Published

Deleted Scene: Meet Megan [Video]Deleted Scene: Meet Megan

Get a closer look at Peter Weber's bachelorette Megan in this deleted scene from 'Week 1,' the season 24 premiere of The Bachelor. Watch The Bachelor 2020 MONDAY 8|7c on ABC, streaming, on demand, and..

Credit: ABC     Duration: 00:57Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Tyler Cameron's Tweet During Peter Weber's 'Bachelor' Premiere Is Going Viral - See Why

Tyler Cameron came in second place on Hannah Brown‘s season of The Bachelorette and has quickly become a very popular public figure. It looks like he watched...
Just Jared

Peter Weber's 'Bachelor' 2020 Contestants Revealed - Meet All 30 Women!

There are 30 women competing on Peter Weber‘s 2020 season of The Bachelor, which kicks off tonight on ABC! Don’t get too attached to any of these women –...
Just Jared Also reported by •E! Online

